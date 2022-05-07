Chris Wilder gives his insight into Middlesbrough’s mindset ahead of trip to Preston North End

Middlesbrough are underdogs heading into this afternoon’s final day of Championship action.

Chris Wilder’s men need to beat Preston North End at Deepdale, despite losing the reverse fixture, and hope that Reading or Fulham can do them a favour by beating Luton Town or Sheffield United respectively.

A win would be enough to displace the Hatters on goal difference if they draw with the Royals, after Nathan Jones’ men took a 7-0 hammering at Craven Cottage in midweek.

Wilder was downplaying the pressure on his side heading into the final round of fixtures when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “I think when people talk about pressure, that’s an incredible pressure to have.

“On a whole, from a football point of view, from a financial point of view, from a players’ futures point of view.

“There’s not that type of pressure on us tomorrow and, in a way, it’s a nice kind of pressure to have on your shoulders.”

The Hatters in particular will be feeling the heat the most, having had opportunities to seal their top six spot in recent weeks.

Boro have been one of the best teams in the division on their day under Wilder, but Ryan Lowe’s North End will be no push-over.

The Verdict

With automatic promotion and relegation already decided in the second tier, all the focus is on the race for the play-offs, and Millwall are waiting in the wings behind Boro, with even less pressure as they head to second placed Bournemouth.

Dael Fry and Matt Crooks returned to the side to great effect against Stoke City last time out, and will be instrumental once again if Boro are to kick on towards three points.

The foundations have been laid impeccably, by Wilder and the current squad, to go again next season if this afternoon does not pan out as they will be hoping.

With eyes on games elsewhere, the Championship is approaching an enthralling crescendo for Middlesbrough supporters.