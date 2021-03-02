Chris Wilder gives a nod to Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday rivalry as he reacts to Owls news

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder joked that Darren Moore is putting their friendship ‘at risk’ after he was named as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Owls turned to the former Doncaster chief in something of a surprise move yesterday, with Moore tasked with keeping Wednesday in the Championship this season.

Given the rivalry that exists between the two clubs, Wilder was always going to be asked for his thoughts on the appointment, particularly as he also played with Moore at Bradford in his playing career.

The two were close friends whilst at Valley Parade, and the Blades manager joked to the Sheffield Star that the friendship is now in jeopardy, along with Wayne Jacobs, another ex-teammate, if he joins Moore at Hillsborough.

“Big Mooro, you’re putting our friendship at risk! And my mate Wayne Jacobs, who I knew since we played for Sheffield Boys, who’s his pal and might go in there with him… You’re putting our relationship at risk!

“That was the hardest text I’ve ever sent to anyone last night. I said: ‘What are you doing to me, mate?”

With Sheffield United heavily odds-on to be relegated, Moore knows keeping Wednesday in the Championship could lead to a derby fixture against Wilder next season.

The verdict

This was a funny response from Wilder, but he must be pleased deep down for his mate to land such a good job.

Of course, Moore has a real challenge on his hands to keep the Owls in the Championship, and one positive for neutrals if he does is that it would likely result in another Sheffield derby next season.

Now, both men will be focusing on their own clubs, and it will be interesting to see how the seasons play out.

