Chris Wilder facing potential Middlesbrough player blow ahead of Millwall clash

Middlesbrough striker Andraz Sporar is due back to the club’s training facilities at Rockliffe to undergo fitness tests later this week, after picking up a hamstring injury whilst away with Slovenia, as per a report from the Northern Echo.

The report states that the summer signing pulled up in the warm up in his country’s World Cup qualifying clash with Cyprus on Sunday evening.

Paddy McNair is also a doubt when Millwall travel to the Riverside Stadium this coming Saturday after the 26-year-old picked up a knock during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 win over Lithuania on Friday evening.

McNair is currently back at Rockliffe and is being assessed ahead of Boro’s first game under Chris Wilder, whilst Sporar is yet to arrive back in Middlesbrough.

Both players proved to be vital under Neil Warnock, but it remains to be seen how they are viewed under the new boss.

The verdict

Sporar and McNair are big players for Boro, and that is not likely to change now that Wilder is a the helm.

Sporar has been an important source of goals since making the loan move from Sporting CP, whilst McNair’s consistency and adaptability has been a real asset for Middlesbrough over the years.

Boro do possess a strong squad, and whilst the aforementioned duo have been integral, Wilder has plenty of talent at his disposal in their absence.

The pair will be hoping that they will not be out for too long, especially with Wilder assessing his options with the January transfer window in mind.