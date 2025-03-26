Sheffield United will be raring to go after the international break, and with just eight games standing between themselves and an instant return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

The Blades are currently second in the Championship table, level on points with Leeds United, while Burnley sit just two points behind the Yorkshire pair in third.

It had looked as though Chris Wilder's side were going to have to settle for second as a maximum just a few weeks ago, but the Whites' poor run of form at the start of March has given them the opportunity to take the second tier league title for the first time since 1953.

However, any promotion will lead to the exodus of a number of squad players, but for one struggling Sheffield United man, his departure may be confirmed whether they start next season in the top flight or not.

Wilder may be forced into Kieffer Moore decision this summer

Kieffer Moore joined the Blades at the start of the 2024/25 campaign from AFC Bournemouth, having helped Ipswich Town to promotion to the Premier League last season while on loan.

He scored seven goals in 18 Championship appearances for the Tractor Boys, with his experience proving crucial in the final months of their push for the top two and many hoped that he would have a similar impact at Bramall Lane.

However, after a bright start, his time in red-and-white has hit a few roadblocks, with injuries and the emergence of Tyrese Campbell stopping him from being a major part of Wilder's plans.

Sheffield United have plenty of cover in the striker position now, and their free-agent signing has proven to be one of their very best this season, while they also have a £10m Tom Cannon just behind him in the pecking order.

While it has not quite worked out for the 22-year-old since moving to the Blades, his time on loan at Stoke City earlier in this campaign has proven that he has the quality to compete in this division and is purely lacking confidence.

However, he is still ahead of Moore in the pecking order, and as Sheffield United have two young, promising forwards in their ranks, it seems unlikely that they will need the ex-Cardiff City man after June.

Moore still has the ability to compete lower down the Championship

Although he may not quite have the fitness levels to continue to play at the very top of the Championship, those currently occupying the mid-table positions and further down will be keeping a keen eye on his movements in the summer.

Moore has always been dangerous in the final third, and if given an opportunity, the chances are he will take it and this will be of huge interest to many in the second tier.

However, he is not quite at the level to perform week-in-week-out at the very top of the division, and Wilder must let go of him whether Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League or not.

Kieffer Moore Sheffield United 2024/25 stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 22 (16) Minutes played 1516 Goals (assists) 5 (0) xG 7.3 Shots (on target) 45 (16) Pass accuracy 63% Chances created 10 Touches (in opposition box) 545 (87) Recoveries 43 *Stats correct as of 26/03/2025

Nevertheless, he still has time to potentially end his time at Bramall Lane in incredible fashion with the league title.