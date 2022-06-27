Chris Wilder explains what Middlesbrough are searching for this summer

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on the play-offs in 2021/22, but still demonstrated what they are capable of and will be amongst the favourites for promotion next season as a result.

Boro will need to strengthen their squad to compete with the newly relegated clubs and others, like West Bromwich Albion, who are operating with parachute payments.

Chris Wilder explained how Boro are approaching the summer window and the type of player that they want to sign when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It sells itself really.

“This is a big club.

“We take 10,000 fans to Old Trafford, they see that, they see how the club is run, they see the performances in the league like Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth at home, they see us at our best and see myself and Alan (Knill) come in and our enthusiasm for it.

“Realistically, they want cash as well though and the cash is in the Premier League.

“Initially, it’s understandable that they might look for that move, but we’ve got to find the right players who want to come here for the right reasons and so personality and ambition is key as well.”

It may be a case of holding onto their best players before investing in new ones this season, but the strong core is in place for them to go one better in 2022/23.

Boro are fifth favourites with the bookmakers to win promotion as it stands.

Predictably behind newly relegated Norwich City and Watford, but also the Baggies for their eye-catching transfer business so far this summer.

Wilder gained a reputation for some unconventional transfer business in his time at Sheffield United, typically getting more out of experienced players than seemed possible when they arrived at the club.

Boro did indulge in some left-field recruitment last season without much success, as Martin Payero, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar, on the whole, struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football.