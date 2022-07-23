Chris Wilder explains trialist’s stance on Middlesbrough move amid Derby County interest

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has confirmed trialist Tommy Smith is still open to a move to the Riverside Stadium despite interest from elsewhere, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The 30-year-old remains on trial at the Riverside Stadium following the departure of Djed Spence, with the 21-year-old’s departure leaving Boro’s boss in need of another option on the right-hand side.

Not only has Spence left – but Darnell Fisher also remains out of action at this stage and doesn’t look set to make a return anytime soon – leaving Wilder extremely short of options at right wing-back.

With league rivals Stoke City releasing Smith on the expiration of his contract at the bet365 Stadium, this has enabled the Teesside outfit to run the rule over the experienced defender, with talks set to take place between the club and the player over the next couple of days.

However, they aren’t alone in their potential quest to recruit him with League One side Derby County also believed to be in talks with the right-sided player, as Liam Rosenior looks to add more depth to his squad at Pride Park.

In a potential blow to the Rams though, Smith seems to be open to a move to the Riverside even though it’s likely he will be starting on the bench behind Isaiah Jones in the pecking order.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Boro boss Wilder said: “We’re having a chat. I’ll have a chat with Tommy over the next 24 or 48 hours and see where that is.

“He’s got a couple of clubs that are interested in him. He’d like to come here, but it’s got to be right for Tommy as much as it’s got to be right for us. We’ll see where that goes.”

The Verdict:

This potential move to the Riverside may be a better move for the club than the player – because at 30 – he ideally needs to be playing every week and he won’t get that game time at Boro.

In fairness, he could be trusted to slot in well at wing-back considering he operated in that role at Stoke – and all it takes is one injury for a starting spot to open up at the Riverside.

However, it wouldn’t be wise for Smith to rely on this if he wants regular playing minutes and this is why Derby have a real chance of getting this deal over the line, even though they find themselves in the league below.

The fact they have already signed the likes of Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick, players that will help to get the club back to the second tier at the first of asking, may work in their favour in terms of persuading the ex-Stoke man to arrive in the East Midlands.

But the full-back could be well-served stalling on a move to Pride Park until the future of Nathan Byrne is clarified – because he could potentially keep Smith out of the starting 11.