Chris Wilder explains surprising Middlesbrough decision in QPR defeat

Chris Wilder has claimed that the team’s need for recruitment was made all the more obvious following Saturday’s defeat.

Middlesbrough fell to a 3-2 loss to QPR on Saturday, with three first half goals doing the damage and ultimately sealing the result for the London club.

A spirited fight back, with goals from Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss, offered hope but it wasn’t to be, with Forss suprisingly withdrawn in the 68th minute on his debut.

However, the Boro manager confessed that fitness concerns were the reason behind the substitute.

“Marcus Forss ran out of gas, and we expected he would,” said Wilder, via Teesside Live.

“We had to try and do something so we tried to put Paddy up into midfield and Crooks up top. But yeah, unfortunately it did halt our momentum. We moved the pattern of play of the game because I had to because of Marcus and not risking an injury for him.

“You leave him on and you risk an overuse injury straight away, and we knew that was the case. It would be no good me saying, ‘just stay out there boys’, and then he does a hamstring or he does a thigh or whatever and then we haven’t got him for weeks. We’ve got to make medical decisions as well as tactical decisions.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steve Vickers Spennymoor United Birmingham City Tranmere Rovers Sunderland

Wilder’s side now have one point from their opening two games having also drawn with West Brom in last weekend’s opening round of fixtures.

There are still three to four weeks remaining in the transfer window for the club to sort out their concerns with the squad numbers.

But until then, fixtures with Barnsley and Sheffield United await this week in both the League Cup and the Championship respectively.

The Verdict

This is a very disappointing start to the new campaign from Boro, but these two games won’t define their next 12 months either.

It is clear that reinforcements are still needed, with the squad looking a little light up front in particular.

The dismissal of Darragh Lenihan late in this game will also come as a blow as he will now miss the clash with Barnsley on Wednesday night.

It will be frustrating for Wilder that the season has gotten underway while the team is still looking to recruit, with the club leaving their business far too late in the window.