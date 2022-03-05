Chris Wilder explains important decision on Josh Coburn’s development at Middlesbrough

Josh Coburn has only made one start for Middlesbrough since the turn of the year as the 19-year-old’s playing time has decreased under Chris Wilder.

However, the former Sheffield United manager is not concerned by this and believes that it was the right decision to not send him out on loan in January.

Coburn took the headlines with an excellent finish in extra time to see Middlesbrough knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup to a 1-0 scoreline.

With Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun arriving in January, the competition for places has been so fierce that Coburn has been operating from the fringes and that looks set to continue for the remainder of the campaign.

Wilder explained why he was not loaned out when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It just showed with Connolly out injured on Tuesday night because that left us with three strikers if Josh was out on loan. He’s a young player still making his way in the game.

“But we have to protect ourselves as a club and it can’t all be about Josh Coburn’s development. It’s about Middlesbrough Football Club having the best team out there. I’m not there to do Josh any favours or to do anyone else any favours.

“I’m here to protect the football club and if Josh has to go in, or we feel it’s right for him to start or come off the bench, or if I feel it’s right for him to go and make me a cup of tea, he’ll go and make me a cup of tea.

“That’s the way it is. I do think there is a lot of nonsense talked about in terms of people saying it’s better for him to go out on loan.

“What about him being involved with us, learning from the likes of Peltier and Bamba and learning how to be a top pro, training with us at an intensity that, no disrespect, is not that same as the level that maybe he would be playing at.

“And he’s getting to know the nuances of how we play and what we want from him as well.

“We sit with him and watch the clips from games and from training and see what he thinks about this and that, can he do this better? He’s getting coached by ourselves as a coaching group to improve him.

“There might be a time where we think it is the right time, but for a lot of reasons, I didn’t think that was January. He’s going to be here for a long time.

“Young players can become impatient, but Josh hasn’t and I don’t believe he will, because he hasn’t got that character. He’s got time on his side and he’s learning his trade.”

A very detailed and calculated response from Wilder, giving an insight into some of his ideals as a manager and what lies ahead for Coburn in the immediate future.

The Verdict

Coburn is thriving with the limited first team opportunities he is receiving, but that would suggest that his minutes are being managed well and with Aaron Connolly’s injury he could definitely have a more significant role to play in the coming months.

Boro host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter finals, a game away from a trip to Wembley Stadium, where the eyes will be on Coburn against Premier League opposition once again.

In balancing both competitions in a busy schedule, firmly pushing for promotion in the Championship, Coburn’s role within the squad gains added importance and his presence will keep the more senior strikers on their toes.