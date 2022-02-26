Chris Wilder explains his selection policy at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder have been sticking with the same defence and midfield for a while at Middlesbrough, but has been rotating his strikers to keep things fresh in the final third.

This was a selection trend Wilder used in his time at Sheffield United and it seems to be working just as well at The Riverside so far.

Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly are the most regular strikers for Boro, with Josh Coburn providing support behind them.

It will be interesting to see what duo Wilder would select if ‘Boro end up in a play-off campaign this season where schedule management is not as important.

Wilder explained the thought process behind the striker rotation when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “Two of them won’t be able to play the next 15 games. It’s just impossible for them physically and mentally.

“There is possibly a bit more consistency (in selection) in other parts of the pitch, but the strikers understand that and have to buy into that. That’s how it is.

“I think we’ve got a really good group and, certainly, at the top of the pitch we need them to have an impact whether it’s from the start or from the bench. So it’s never 60 minutes, you two come off and you two go on.

“There are different ways of doing it and playing it, like on Tuesday (2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion) when we changed the formation.

“But that’s probably the biggest responsibility we have on our shoulders is making sure we get that right.”

Boro’s ascension was slowed by a 2-1 defeat at Ashton Gate last weekend, bouncing back with two wins in a week would be pleasing for Wilder ahead of the club’s trip to Barnsley this afternoon.

The Verdict

Wilder has won promotion from all three EFL divisions and knows what it takes to get over the line.

His trusted formula has been working at Boro in the last few weeks with attacking centre backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair beginning to contribute in the final third.

It must be difficult to get a measure on Boro when the attacking duo is likely to change mid game, especially with explosive players like Connolly, Balogun and Watmore to contend with.

Boro may have left it a little too late to win automatic promotion this season but supporters will be believing that Wilder will safely guide them into a play-off spot to keep the Premier League dream alive.