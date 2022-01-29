Chris Wilder explains future transfer plans at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have made three additions this month along with a new contract for Neil Taylor and look well placed to push for promotion in the coming months.

Chris Wilder has had an overwhelming positive impact on the squad and the club, painting a very bright future for the supporters to get on board with but it will not be until the summer that he puts his own style on the squad.

Wilder explained how the summer window could be far more transformative at The Riverside when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “The summer window will obviously be a big one for me to my stamp on it.

“The longer-term permanent signings will be done in the summer.

“We want to keep our assets, and that’s something I look at now and think we’ve got some really good assets at this club whose value, if we play in the manner we have done, will increase.

“I’m comfortable with other clubs looking at our players because there are good assets in the building.

“They won’t be allowed to go cheaply though because I want to build as well.”

The signing of Riley McGree was made with one eye on the future with on loan duo Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun hoping to make the difference in the final third in pressure moments at the business end of the season.

The Verdict

Naturally, the summer window is where the bulk of the business for the season is done and it is when the manager has greater scope to shape his squad.

Wilder, Steve Gibson and Kieran Scott clearly understand the difficulties of the January transfer window and how it can be much harder to find value with clubs in worrying situations panicking and making less informed choices.

Many will be optimistic that Wilder will be putting his stamp on the squad in preparation for their return to the Premier League, however with the form of Nottingham Forest and others around them, there is a way to go before Boro cement a position inside the play-off places despite the stark improvement in their performances over the last few months.