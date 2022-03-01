Chris Wilder explains defensive struggles at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough surprisingly lost out at Barnsley to a 3-2 scoreline on Saturday, seeing the Tykes lift themselves off of the foot of the table and making it back-to-back defeats on the road for Boro.

Chris Wilder’s men have been fairly solid defensively of late but that was certainly not the case at Oakwell and a lack of time on the training ground has been a contributing factor according to the former Sheffield United manager.

Wilder was left a little frustrated by the club’s hectic schedule and the limitations it has presented when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “We all know we’re going to have to defend better than we did at Barnsley.

“That was a really disappointing aspect of the weekend.

“I can’t go overboard on the criticism though, because of the lack of time that we’ve had.

“It has been quite difficult because the one thing that you haven’t got, which is a commodity for any manager and coaching staff, is time to work on the training pitches.

“So there are certain things we would be doing – and we have spotted stuff – and would be putting in place and working on during the week, but unfortunately we haven’t got enough time to go too deep into it when we’re just rolling game to game.”

Looking at the underlying numbers it was another decent performance from Boro where they let themselves down in both boxes leading to a defeat.

Boro are in FA Cup action against Tottenham Hotspur this evening as the relentless calendar shows no signs of letting up.

The Verdict

Although the result looks very worrying, the vast majority of Boro supporters will still be very confident of a play-off finish this season and with some errors ironed out they should be amongst the best teams in the division once again.

In Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair and Dael Fry they have a competent promotion pushing defensive trio that should learn their lessons from the last couple of weeks and remain key players in the club’s promotion bid.

The schedule will calm down towards the end of the season, which should give Wilder some time to focus his attention on their shape out of possession to stand them in good stead for a positive play-off campaign.