Chris Wilder drops summer transfer hint after Middlesbrough recruitment meeting

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has hinted that the Teessiders could look to foreign leagues for summer signings on the back of a recent meeting with the club’s recruitment analyst.

Boro need to make up two points on either Luton Town or Sheffield United on the final day of the season to have a chance of making the play-offs this term and could well be set for another season in the Championship.

Even if they fall short of the top six, there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful at the Riverside given the turnaround at the club under Wilder.

The former Blades boss took charge in November and, speaking to the Northern Echo, has dropped a hint about what the strategy may be in his first summer transfer window as Boro manager.

He said: “The Championship really is quite something. Part of our recruitment is looking at different leagues overseas as well and this club obviously has a rich history in terms of recruiting foreign players. We have to get that balance right.

“With the foreign players, getting the right mentality is huge, the attitude is huge and from a physical stats and data point too, can they reproduce that in the Championship.”

Wilder’s comments also indicated that there could be focus on the Bundesliga on the back of a recent recruitment meeting.

He said: “We sat with the recruitment analyst yesterday, Ash (Ashley Gill), and we talked about different leagues and different data in different leagues, particularly intensity.

“We were talking about, intensity-wise, the Championship is on a par with the Bundesliga, if not slightly above. I would have thought the Bundesliga would have been way above.”

The Verdict

This summer could be huge for Boro – whether or not they secure promotion this term.

Wilder was backed by the North East club in January, allowing him to bring in some high-profile players, and it would be no surprise to see even more business done this summer.

It seems the Teessiders are set to look to European leagues in order to strengthen the squad, which has its advantages and disadvantages.

If done well, it could allow Boro to land some hugely talented players at below the price they’d likely have to pay another English club.

