Chris Wilder drops January transfer window hints at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder’s intentions at Middlesbrough have become a little clearer as we approach the January transfer window.

The weak relationship between Neil Warnock and Head of Football Kieran Scott was clear to see in the club’s dealings in the summer, supporters will be hoping that Wilder is more in line with Boro’s long term planning.

The former Sheffield United boss outlined a few areas that need addressing when he spoke to TeessideLive.

Wilder said: “The squad is a little unbalanced which we will try and rectify and construct a squad that has got competition and the characteristics that I want physically and mentally and be able to play in a way tactically how I want to see it.

“And technically we want good footballers that can play who can dominate the ball and dominate possession and create chances that hopefully wins us games.”

Wilder has ample time on the training ground to get his ideas across as the squad prepare to host Millwall on 20th November. Warnock has left the club in a brilliant position from where they were when he took over with Boro sitting just four points behind sixth placed Queens Park Rangers.

There is some ground to make up but if Wilder’s tenures at Northampton Town and the Blades are anything to go by, they will not be too far away.

The Verdict

Calling the squad unbalanced may not strike the right note with some players but it is hard to argue with. Marc Bola is the only left back at the club while there are three right backs, not including Djed Spence, then in central midfield there is only really Jonny Howson who has a defensive mindset.

Central midfield would be the key immediate area of the pitch to address, it will be interesting to see if Wilder looks for players he has worked with in the past or hands full control over to Scott. We saw Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier join the club this summer who had previously played under Warnock with Scott identifying the talents of Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki.