Chris Wilder drops hint over new Middlesbrough signing and potential Riverside Stadium role

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says Tommy Smith has done all he can as he looks to earn a deal with the club, and would add depth to his squad if he was to join the club.

Smith is currently a free agent after leaving another Championship club, Stoke City, following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

The right-back has since been on trial with Middlesbrough, featuring in four friendlies for Wilder’s side as he attempts to secure himself a move for the coming campaign.

Now it seems as though Wilder has been pleased with what he has seen from the 30-year-old, who would seemingly provide cover for Isaiah Jones if he made the move to the Riverside Stadium.

Giving his verdict on Smith and his prospects of being offered a contract with Middlesbrough, Wilder was quoted by The Northern Echo as saying: “Tommy can’t do anymore in terms of what he’s done since he come in, so we’ll just see how that concludes. He’s come in and done well.

“He’s a good character with good experience and good standards and play. We’ll see where that goes.

“We know we need strength in depth, and there are going to be two or three players who we’re bringing in to go straight into the first team and some that are about competition.

“Let’s put cards on the table, we’ve not brough Zack Steffen in to be a number two. He has to play well, which we feel he will do, but he’s coming in as number one.

“There are other players that we bring in will be potential starters. But I’m a massive believer in the group and Tommy understands the challenge if he does come in.

“We definitely need someone to come in and push a really talented young boy (Isaiah Jones) because things happen… injuries, suspension, loss of form or whatever, so we need competition for places. There will be some boys that come in just to give us that depth.”

So far this summer, Middlesbrough have made four senior signings, with Darragh Lenihan, Zack Steffen Liam Roberts and Ryan Giles all joining the club.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Smith has a good chance of earning himself a contract offer at Middlesbrough.

The right-back appears to have impressed Wilder with his performances in those friendlies, so he is surely deserving of the chance to sign a deal with the club.

Indeed, with Isaiah Jones still progressing at the early stages of his career, bringing in someone with the sort of experience that Smith has could certainly be useful as a source of insight for him.

Were Middlesbrough not to bring Smith in, they would still have to find another right-back, and given the 30-year-old is available on a free transfer, it would seem to make sense financially to pursue a deal here.