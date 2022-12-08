Chris Wilder discusses Burnley’s transformation under Vincent Kompany

Chris Wilder has praised Burnley boss Vincent Kompany for the work he has done since replacing Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.

The former Anderlecht chief was named as the new Clarets boss in the summer and he had to oversee a major overhaul at the club, with many key players departing and a host of new faces arriving.

Despite that, they’ve settled quickly, as Burnley sit top of the Championship as we approach the halfway mark.

And, speaking to the League of 72, ex-Sheffield United boss Wilder explained how well Kompany has done after trying to fill the big boots of Dyche, who he described as the best manager in Burnley’s history.

“Sean is a big mate of mine and I think what Natalie said is spot on – it was an incredible period for Burnley being in the Premier League.

“But you see a club now, obviously the business that they did in the summer, financially selling some big players and being smart in their recruitment, position specific as well, a change of the way they play, all different ways to win games of football as we obviously know.

“I feel as well watching a few of the Burnley games as well the supporters seem refreshed and that is no criticism at all – when you’re in the Premier League we know how ruthless it is and how difficult it is for teams and their objectives as well, 40 points was the big number.

“That doesn’t take anything away from Sean and what he’s one, but I’ve been mightily impressed with what’s happened with the new manager and the players coming in.

“And I think as well you’ve got to give credit as well to the players who are there as well and how they have adapted to it – Brownhill, Cork, Barnes, Rodriguez – it hasn’t been a complete rebrand in terms of that so those guys have been influential members of an incredibly successful period for Burnley.

“Vincent from the outside looks an incredible leader and I’m sure there will be many more good times to come and as you rightly said, you cannot take anything away being in that division (the Premier League) for Sean to stay in it, I would say arguably he is the best manager they will have, have had and possibly will ever have.”

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Wilder as Dyche’s excellent work at Burnley will always be remembered by all connected to the club as he had them overachieving for such a long time.

However, that arguably makes Kompany’s work even more impressive. He had to change the culture of the club, he had to help new players settle and get the existing group on side.

To manage that so quickly shows what a good manager he is and the fans will be delighted at how the season has gone so far.

