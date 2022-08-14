Chris Wilder details key reason behind mixed Middlesbrough transfer window

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has revealed his side’s refusal to pay over the odds on players is a key reason why they haven’t brought in more players yet, speaking to Teesside Live.

The second-tier side are still on the prowl for four more players before the summer window closes, with Alex Mowatt looking set to be another option in a midfield that desperately needed more depth.

They are looking at the possibility of recruiting another midfielder between now and the start of next month, with a centre-back and two more forwards also on Wilder’s agenda going into the final couple of weeks of this transfer period.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is believed to be one of those four targets – but Groningen are keen to generate £12m for his services and that could end up forcing Boro out of the race for his signature.

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is another reported target, though it remains to be seen whether the Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali is willing to sanction another key departure with Keane Lewis-Potter already leaving earlier this summer.

And Wilder has revealed that Steve Gibson’s reluctance to pay over the odds for new additions is the reason why they have had a slower window than some may have expected.

He said: “We could have done ten deals by now, but we’d have overpaid.

“Some clubs do overpay, and then they have to deal with the consequences down the line.

“We could be sat here where there wouldn’t have to be questions about recruitment because it would have all been done.”

The Verdict:

Wilder and Gibson are pursuing the right strategy because if they breach EFL rules, they will probably be forced to abide by a business plan and that may mean they need to offload some of their high earners.

This would be a setback in their quest to achieve promotion at some point – because there are no guarantees they will be in the top six at the end of this season despite being heavily tipped for promotion.

They may have endured a slower window than many expected – but they have still conducted a considerable amount of business and there’s every chance they will be able to bring four players in before the end of the window.

A striker has to be the priority at this stage – but they should have enough to get quite a few over the line before the start of next month and they certainly have the funds to make things happen.

The sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier have certainly given Boro more power in the transfer market than most of their league rivals – and this may pay dividends in terms of getting a few deals over the line shortly.