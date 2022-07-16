Chris Wilder delivers verdict on imminent Middlesbrough incoming

It feels like only a matter of time before Zack Steffen is announced as a Middlesbrough player, with a medical already completed, as per The Athletic.

Boro failing to capitalise on their momentum and cement a position in the top six in the Championship last term was in some way down to their deficiencies in the goalkeeper position.

Liam Roberts has come in, after an excellent season in League Two with Northampton Town, and Manchester City’s Steffen is poised to arrive on loan.

Wilder explained why it will be such a smart addition when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “When we looked at it when we first came in, we knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department.

“We’ve brought in Liam Roberts who is going to prove a really good acquisition for us, and now we’re adding Zack Steffen who recently just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

“Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.

“Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup.

“He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two.

“He wanted to go out and he’s agreed to come here.

“I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted to be bringing him in.

“I’m delighted with Steffen, I’m delighted with Liam Roberts and I’m delighted we got Alan Fettis (goalkeeping coach) as well.

“That part of the team is sorted and we’ve ticked the box on that one.”

Attention will soon be turning to the top of the pitch, which is looking quite bare for a team targeting promotion, with just two weeks until the big kick-off, Boro need to mobilise.

The Verdict

Having only made two league appearances in the last two seasons for City, the jury is out on Steffen’s credentials as a first choice goalkeeper in the Championship, but the chances are that he will be very comfortable playing the ball out from the back.

Roberts, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles on two free transfers and a season-long loan is impressive business so far from Boro, but they definitely need to build on that in the coming weeks to become serious automatic promotion contenders.

The likes of Burnley, Watford and Norwich City have made positive strides in the last week or so, and Boro need to match them to compete.