Chris Wilder delivers update on injured Middlesbrough man ahead of Sheffield United test

Chris Wilder has admitted Riley McGree’s injury is not ‘straightforward’ as he looks set to miss Middlesbrough’s game at Sheffield United tomorrow.

The Australian was signed in the January window and after being eased into the team he put in a brilliant performance during the win over West Brom last month in what was his first start.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t played since due to a calf problem. And, whilst it wasn’t thought to be serious, Wilder gave a somewhat concerning update on the player when speaking to the Northern Echo.

“Riley missed out again (against Luton) which we’re disappointed with. We’re assessing that because it’s not a straightforward one. We’re disappointed he can’t be involved because I think we all saw from his early performances that he’s a valuable member.

“We’ve got a little bit of a soft muscle injury with Riley possibly due to his lack of football before he arrived here. But he’s a naturally fit boy.”

Boro moved back into the top six over the weekend and they will hope to maintain their position in the huge clash against Wilder’s former club on Tuesday.

The verdict

This is far from ideal as McGree has shown with Birmingham over the past few seasons, and even in his first few games with Boro, that he can be a top player at this level.

It was a big signing for Boro at the time but he hasn’t been able to make the impact that everyone would’ve hoped so far.

But, it’s crucial that this injury is properly cleared up and even if they have to wait a bit longer to have him available, McGree will still hope to make his mark during the run-in.

