Chris Wilder delivers update on Djed Spence’s Middlesbrough future

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed he has made contact with defender Djed Spence over the possibility of recalling him from Nottingham Forest.

The wing-back joined the East Midlands side on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day in the summer and has excelled at the City Ground this season.

The 21-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Reds so far this season and has been a key cog in Steve Cooper’s side.

However, it was revealed earlier this season that there’s recall clause in his loan contract which could be activated in January.

Speaking to the media before Boro’s clash with AFC Bournemouth, Wilder said: “Yeah I’ve made contact with Djed.

“He’s a player that’s done very well at a rival, a strong and powerful club in the division.

“We’re talking and we are working a way so no real decision has been made on that just yet but as always, we’ve got to make sure that the football club is the main thing that we look after.”

Isaiah Jones is currently playing out of position at right-wing back and has produced a string of good performances there, including scoring the winner against Swansea City.

However, Wilder will be keen to boost his options, but recognised the need to get the decision right for all parties.

“Nobody does you any favours in this game, we all understand that but it’s quite a complex situation with Djed as well,” Wilder continued.

“It’s not a straightforward one.

“We have to make sure we make the right decision and we’re part of that decision making.

“Hopefully it’s the right decision, not only for the boy but for Middlesbrough Football Club. We’ll make that in our time.”

The Verdict

It seems from an outside perspective that recalling Djed Spence is a given for Wilder. Spence has excelled at Forest this season and has really showcased what he’s capable of.

When you consider Wilder likes his wing-backs to stay high and wide in forward areas, Spence seems the perfect option for Boro.

Couple that with a huge improvement to the defensive side of his game, it should be one of the first things Boro do when January rolls around.