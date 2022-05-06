Chris Wilder delivers upbeat Middlesbrough selection news ahead of Preston North End clash

Middlesbrough have no injury concerns going into their final day of the season clash with Preston North End.

Chris Wilder’s side are still chasing a play-off place as the campaign draws to a close this Saturday.

A visit to Deepdale will be Boro’s final game of the regular season, but a win would keep the pressure on Luton Town and Sheffield United to match their result.

Victory could yet still see the Riverside club move into the top six, provided one of Luton or the Blades drop points in their matches to either Reading or Fulham respectively.

The gap between Wilder’s men and the two top six occupants is two points.

With goal difference being a factor still, both sides will need to win to ensure they are not leapfrogged by Middlesbrough.

The positive news for Wilder is that he has no injury issues to be concerned about as his side aims for a crucial victory this weekend.

The 54-year-old was complimentary to his players, who he claimed have all worked hard to maintain their fitness until the very end of the season.

“We have a full complement of players to choose from,” confirmed the Boro boss, via The Northern Echo.

“One thing I will say, it’s not about hard luck and bad luck. I think there is a thought and a method behind it.

“Sometimes you did pick up unlucky injuries but incredible credit to the players.

“Their work and from a planning point of view that we come into the 46th game of the season and have got every one of our first-team squad available for selection.

“That is a real compliment and fabulous for myself to try and pick the best side to win a game of football.”

Boro have won their last two league games, and will need to make it three in a row to have any chance of sneaking into the play-off places this Saturday.

The Verdict

This should give Wilder every confidence that his side can get the job done on their end this weekend.

Having a full set of players to choose from is a testament to the team’s fitness levels, and could be a huge advantage should they make the play-offs.

Wilder has done well to get the club into this position having taken over the team midway through the season with the side 14th in the Championship table.

But given Luton and Sheffield United’s opponents on Saturday, it is still a long-shot that they can break into the top six at the final time of asking.