Chris Wilder delivers Sheffield United & Watford transfer warning ahead of January window

Chris Wilder believes the January transfer window could be key in the promotion battle, as he explained why retaining star players could be pivotal to the likes of Watford, Blackburn and Sheffield United.

As we approach the halfway mark in the Championship campaign, the table has started to take shape ahead of what is the busy festive period.

And, analysing the standout performers this season, Wilder highlighted the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Brereton Diaz among others.

Yet, there are doubts over the future of all three heading into the New Year and Wilder told League of 72 who he had been impressed with and why clubs must do all they can to keep their influential players next month.

“The two boys at Watford (Sarr and Pedro), Brownhill, Cork, Cullen, Rodriguez at Burnley, from a Sheffield United point of view Iliman Ndiaye has been incredible.

“It was his breakthrough year last year and he kicked on, so that will be another (transfer) situation for Sheffield United to deal with – I don’t think Burnley will have that situation but Watford and Sheffield United and Blackburn will have that situation in January.”

The verdict

The mid-season window is always huge in the promotion race and it’s going to be massive for those clubs that they keep their best players next month.

Most would agree with Wilder with the names he has given as the standout players in the Championship as they’ve all made a big impact this season.

So, it will be interesting to see what does happen and how the squads look come February 1 is going to be very important in the race to win promotion.

