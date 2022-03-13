Chris Wilder delivers honest play-off claim after Middlesbrough’s draw with Millwall

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has insisted that yesterday’s clash with Millwall could prove to be a pivotal moment in their quest to secure a place in the play-offs later this year.

Boro have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship under the guidance of Wilder as they have produced a host of impressive performances at this level.

However, after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United earlier this month, Middlesbrough may have been fearing the worst heading into their meeting with Millwall.

The Lions would have been relatively confident of sealing three points in this clash after winning five of their last six league games.

Whilst Millwall did manage to extend their unbeaten run to seven league games at The Den, they were unable to break down their opponents as Boro produced a solid display.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork in this fixture as the game ended in a stalemate.

Following this clash, Wilder offered an honest assessment on the current situation at Middlesbrough.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro boss said: “You’re coming to the business end of the season.

“They’re in the mix [for the play-offs], and we’re in the mix too with that result.

“I thought it was quite a pivotal day for us. One point out of 15 away from home is not good enough, even if, apart from the Sheffield United one, the performances haven’t been too bad.

“It’s about the points total, but you’re not going to carry on winning games at home and you can’t put pressure on yourself to do that.

“You need to balance that off by getting a result away from home, and we’ve got one here.

“If we can’t win, we don’t get beat, and we take something away from a really tough place to come.”

The Verdict

This is a fair assessment from Wilder as the club needed to pick up a positive result on their travels after recently suffering defeats to Bristol City, Barnsley and the Blades.

Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon the point that they earned yesterday when they head to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Tuesday.

The Blues currently possess the sixth-worst home record in the Championship and thus Boro may fancy their chances of sealing a victory in this particular fixture.

By maintaining their consistency during the closes stages of the regular campaign, Middlesbrough may be able to seal a place in the play-offs in May.