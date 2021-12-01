Chris Wilder delivers clear verdict on Middlesbrough trio

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has singled out Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and captain Jonny Howson for plaudits as he identified their desire as something for his whole squad to aspire to, speaking to Teesside Live.

The experienced trio are three of the second-tier side’s more senior players in the squad, with all having a wealth of EFL experience under their belts during their long and successful careers in the game, and all have played an important role on the pitch so far this season.

Although he did play a part in the concession of two of his side’s goals this season, being exposed for his lack of pace at home to Birmingham before giving the ball away in a dangerous position against Preston North End last week, the 36-year-old was singled out by many Boro fans for a string of exceptional performances earlier in the season after recovering bravely from cancer and has adapted well to a back three.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many years did Tim Williamson spend with Middlesbrough? 6 11 16 21

Peltier has also adapted seamlessly to his new role at centre-back, known for his defensive solidity but getting forward with real intent against Preston and even hitting the crossbar against the Lilywhites.

But it’s Howson that has arguably played the most important role as the Teesside outfit’s leader and utility man, filling in at centre-half at wing-back as well as taking up his more orthodox position in the middle of the park.

With their boss Wilder targeting a top-six finish this term, with five points currently separating them and Coventry City in sixth place, the 54-year-old will be counting on the experience of his three stars to help their younger squad members deal with this weight of expectation.

And saving praise for all three as he spoke to Teesside Live, he said: “If Nathan Wood is starting out and he’s looking at Jonny Howson’s career. Jonny has played in the Premier League, he’s played the majority of his career either in the Premier League or Championship, a fabulous career.

“He’s still got that desire and hunger to go at his age. Jonny’s been outstanding.

“I think Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba have been great examples, they do the right things, they train well but they train with a desire and an intensity in the sessions.

“For me, that automatically rolls into matchdays so I’ve been really impressed with those two guys.”

The Verdict:

A top-six finish is possible considering how few points there are between Mark Robins’ side and themselves at this stage, but they must also be wary of the teams around them as they look to climb up further.

Wilder’s old side Sheffield United have the quality in their squad to make a real push for promotion this term despite their poor start – and you also can’t rule out Nottingham Forest either under a manager who guided Swansea City to the play-off final in May – having taken them to the semi-final the season before.

Boro have certainly been given the platform by former manager Neil Warnock to get to the top flight, with the likes of Martin Payero and Matt Crooks both proving to be shrewd summer signings, but two or three more additions in January to allow their new boss to stamp his authority on the team will be necessary in their pursuit of top-tier football.

The likes of Bamba, Howson and Peltier will be vital on the pitch as vocal leaders to help implement Wilder’s detailed philosophy, as well as off it to ensure players are performing to their maximum in training.

They may have already become accustomed to a back three under Warnock, but there is still a large contrast in the two managers’ style and this is where the trio’s experience can count in leading their current side.