Chris Wilder delivers clear verdict on key Hull City decision

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes current Peterborough United manager Grant McCann was harshly sacked from his post at Hull City, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The Northern Irishman won promotion back to the Championship with the Tigers at the first time of asking, but initially endured a tough start to life back in the second tier with the East Yorkshire outfit looking like genuine relegation candidates.

However, a successful November, winning four of their five games and keeping a clean sheet in all four of these matches, proved to be the turning point in their season as they forced their way out of danger and into a more comfortable position.

Even with a change of ownership happening in January and the speculation surrounding his future with that, McCann thrived and in his last two games as boss, secured victories over two promotion candidates in Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth with owner Acun Ilicali overseeing both.

Despite these impressive victories, the Turkish businessman decided to pull the trigger and bring in his own man in Shota Arveladze who has endured an underwhelming start to life at the MKM Stadium with just three wins in his 13 league games at the helm.

Wilder is just one of several people who have come out and expressed sympathy for predecessor McCann, who has since jumped into the hotseat at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 54-year-old said: “Grant has got a huge connection to Peterborough as well. I think he was incredibly unlucky to lose his job.

“It was the right man at the wrong time doing what he did at Hull City getting them back into the Championship.

“They would have comfortably been a Championship side in my opinion if Grant was still there but this is what happens when new owners come in.”

The Verdict:

In fairness to Ilicali, he wants to do things his own way so there’s no point in having a manager in place if he doesn’t feel like they fit into his vision.

McCann clearly didn’t, so there was no real point in keeping him, though some would argue that they should have waited for their second-tier safety to have been secured before deciding to change.

However, this extended period of time with the players in the second part of this season should enable Arveladze to pick out key weaknesses and areas that they need to address in the summer to be challenging at the right end of the table.

It remains to be seen how successful the Georgian is – but they should have enough of a gap between themselves and the drop zone to be safe and if they are pulled into a relegation scrap – that would be a damning indictment of his early record at the MKM Stadium.

That would leave Ilicali with a big decision to make so early on in his premiership and that would be a massive blow to him considering he made the decision to change manager.

Nonetheless, it’s still early days in Hull’s current boss’ tenure.