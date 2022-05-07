Chris Wilder delivers brutally honest Middlesbrough verdict after play-off failure

Chris Wilder admitted his Middlesbrough side were nowhere near good enough as they were hammered 4-1 at Preston this afternoon.

The Teesside outfit needed to pick up three points at Deepdale, against a North End side who didn’t have anything riding on the game, to have any chance of making the top six.

However, Boro were two down at half-time, and whilst a Marcus Tavernier goal gave them hope after the break, the hosts would go on to score two more, with Paddy McNair also sent off to cap off a miserable afternoon.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo, Wilder had no complaints with the result as he acknowledged Boro were second best throughout.

“Fully deserved the result. I thought they were better than us all over the pitch. Their front two were better than our back three. Their midfield players dominated a dictated. Their back three were more aggressive. Their wing backs were better than our wing backs. Their goalkeeper made saves.

“It’s a pretty simplistic game. Our fight should have been bigger than theirs but they’ve put that question to bed about having anything to play for.”

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

This was a really poor performance from Boro when you consider what was at stake, so Wilder was right to be very disappointed.

You can’t argue with his assessment here as they were outplayed for large parts and simply didn’t do enough to get the results, with the defending very poor for large parts.

Of course, as it transpires a win wouldn’t have mattered anyway but Wilder is still right to be angry with what he saw from his team today.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.