Chris Wilder delivers assessment on Middlesbrough star amidst Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth interest

Chris Wilder has reiterated his desire to keep hold of Middlesbrough star Marcus Tavernier this summer, although he has admitted that he does not know what is around the corner, whilst in conversation with Teesside Live.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a target in the higher division, with Premier League new-boys Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest seeing bids rejected.

The Boro playmaker netted five times and assisted a further five in 44 Championship outings last time out, proving to be a versatile option too.

Speaking to Teesside Live about the immediate future of the exciting midfielder, who impressed during last night’s 3-0 victory over Morecambe, Wilder said: “I don’t want to lose arguably one of our top players but I understand other bits about the game and the attraction of the Premier League. As you have seen tonight, Tav has took it in his stride. I thought his performance and his goal was excellent, he’s a major player for us.

“I don’t know what is around the corner but he’s a good player, but obviously, I want him to be a good player in a red shirt. He understands my philosophy and mentality. I think all of the players understand my philosophy and where I come from and how I want it to look. What demands I put on my players and he is one of them who had an outstanding season last year.

“He’s come back and hit the ground running, his attitude is great and he is a proper player. He is a player that just gets on with it and I’m delighted that he is with us.”

The verdict

Tavernier is a player of Premier League quality and deserves the top-flight interest he is seeing at the moment.

However, if a move to the Premier League does come to fruition this summer, it is difficult to determine whether or not he would see regular game time.

With Middlesborough ambitious as they are about what the new campaign might hold, and with Tavernier playing an integral role under Wilder, there is certainly scope for Tavernier wanting to stay at the Riverside Stadium.

But this decision may not be his to make if the clubs in pursuit offer a fee that Boro simply cannot refuse.