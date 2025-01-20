Sheffield United find themselves in a heated battle for promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship table as their quest for promotion to the top flight is ongoing. It will be no easy task, as the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland are all eyeing up the same goal.

At one stage, it did look as though Sheffield United were going to run away from the chasing pack, but a run of three league games without a win halted their progress.

Chris Wilder knows what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship at Bramall Lane, and he certainly has the players to do so this season, so there will be a real hope that they can swiftly return to the Premier League.

The Blades have been without Vini Souza and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in their last four or five league games, but it now looks as though the pair are set to return which is fantastic news for the Blades, given their importance to the team.

In other news, there were injury concerns about Sam McCallum and Tom Davies after incidents in their last game against Norwich City, but Chris Wilder has provided an update.

Chris Wilder provides positive injury news ahead of Swansea City clash

Speaking to Football Heaven on Monday morning (20th Jan), Wilder was asked to update the media on the status of Vini Souza and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi following their injuries, and it was good news.

"They're going to train this morning, so that's good news for us all and for them two aswell. They'll train this morning and hopefully be on the journey down to South Wales for tomorrow night, but I will say that it is not absolutely nailed on.

We have to be sensible with our approach yet again. There's 19 games left, so not going to push them too hard today, or risk tomorrow. They'll definitely be involved on Friday, but if they can get involved on Tuesday night, that would be great news for us."

Wilder was then asked whether Tom Davies and Sam McCallum could be available following incidents in their last game, and while he was less hopeful about one of them, the other appeared to be good news.

"Tom [Davies], is going for a scan and hopefully that won't be too bad. We're doubtful he'll be available for Tuesday, and we're hopeful Sam [McCallum] will be OK for Tuesday. That was just a contact injury in the second half."

"Sam is going to be OK, but Tom will miss the trip, so that will obviously be a disappointment for Tom, but we're under the impression that that isn't going to be more than potentially one or two games."

The return of Rak-Sakyi and Vini Souza will give Sheffield United a real boost moving forward

Both players have been vital for the Blades this season, and it is no coincidence that when they were sat on the sidelines, the side suffered a very minor blip.

Rak-Sakyi provies a real attacking threat on the right flank and has contributed to six goals in 16 league starts this season, but he does offer a lot more than that.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2024/25 Championship stats (transfermarkt) Apps Starts Goals Assists 21 16 4 2

Souza, on the other hand, is absolutely crucial at the base of midfield, and his leadership qualities has seen him wear the captain's armband on occasion this season.

It is important that Wilder treads carefully when implementing them back in the starting 11, because if they can stay fit for the rest of the season, it will absolutely increase Sheffield United's chances of promotion.