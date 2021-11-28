Chris Wilder confirms significant Middlesbrough player blow

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that defender Lee Peltier is facing several weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Peltier joined ‘Boro back in the summer on a one-year deal, following the expiration of his contract with West Brom.

Since then, the full-back has gone on to make 13 appearances in all competitions for ‘Boro, providing a useful option amid something of a defensive injury crisis.

However, the 34-year-old was absent from the side’s matchday squad for their 2-1 win away at Huddersfield Town.

Now it seems as though that it due to a problem that could keep the defender out of action for another month or so.

Providing an update on Peltier after that match, Wilder was quoted by The Teesside Gazette as saying: “He did his hamstring for the second goal on Tuesday night so he’s out for three to four weeks.”

Following that win over Huddersfield, Middlesbrough are now 12th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places ahead of the visit of Swansea City to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Verdict

This will be something of a blow for Peltier and Middlesbrough.

The full-back is an experienced and reliable option at the back, and one who has been a useful option during their recent injury options in defence.

As a result, the fact that he is now out as well must be a cause for concern for ‘Boro, given they are still short on numbers defensively.

Indeed, this update on Pelteir means that Anfernee Dijksteel’s own return from injury, and promising performance against Huddersfield, feels like a rather timely one for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.