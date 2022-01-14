Chris Wilder confirms potential Middlesbrough departures for quartet – two in transfer talks

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given the green light for four players to exit the Riverside Stadium this month – with two already in talks with other clubs.

With the need to balance the books thanks to the signings of Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun and the imminent arrival of Riley McGree, a number of players look set to depart the Teessiders this month.

One of those is Marcus Browne, who is in talks with other teams regarding a permanent exit with Sheffield United linked to his signature, per Football Insider.

Also on the transfer list is striker Uche Ikpeazu, who only arrived in the summer from Wycombe Wanderers but has been used as a regular substitute option under Wilder – he’s been linked with a return to the Chairboys and also with Millwall in recent weeks.

Two current Boro loans could also be terminated as Wilder looks to get rid of both James Lea Siliki and Onel Hernandez, with the latter having offers from other teams to take him from Boro’s hands after they signed him on loan from Norwich City in the summer.

The Verdict

These are moves that make complete sense for Boro – especially in areas of the pitch where they are top heavy.

It does look like that Wilder is getting it all his own way when it comes to transfers both in and out of the Riverside – perhaps where Neil Warnock may not have been so fortunate.

They will no doubt save quite a bit on wages if they can find new clubs for Hernandez and Lea Siliki, whilst Browne hasn’t lived up to expectations since signing in 2019 from West Ham but a catastrophic knee injury hasn’t helped that.

There should be no shortage of suitors for Ikpeazu either and it’s unfortunate that he’s now effectively sixth in the pecking order at Boro – there’s every chance that a Championship club could come in for him however.