Chris Wilder confirms positive Middlesbrough player update ahead of QPR clash

Riley McGree is back in training and will be available for selection for Middlesbrough’s next game.

McGree had tested positive for Covid-19 last week during his stint away on international duty with Australia.

That meant he was unable to feature for his debut at Old Trafford for Boro’s cup upset victory over Manchester United.

But McGree has now brought back a negative Covid-19 test, making him free to return to training.

Boro boss Chris Wilder was effusive in his praise for McGree’s work ethic and desire to get into the team, admitting his relief at now having the midfielder available.

“He’s available, we’re delighted,” said Wilder, via Teesside Live.

“Riley’s trained, he tested negative and that allowed him to get back on a plane. He landed Saturday or Sunday I think. He did some work Sunday and he trained yesterday (Monday).

“Getting him ready has been difficult because obviously he’s gone out and tested positive so that wasn’t ideal but he’s just such a humble and honest boy.

“He’s apologising to me and I’m saying ‘ you can’t do anything about it and let’s have a good second part of the season’ but we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a bright boy and he’s going to be an asset to the football club.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Middlesbrough players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Scott McDonald More Less

Middlesbrough face QPR midweek, which means McGree has an immediate chance to make his debut now that he has returned to training.

McGree joined the club in January from Australian outfit Charlotte FC on a three and a half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year old has Championship experience from his stint on loan with Birmingham City.

Wilder will be hoping McGree can play a role in helping the side earn a play-off place.

Boro are currently seventh in the second tier, level on points with sixth place West Brom. Their recent form has seen Wilder’s side win six of their last seven league games.

Boro also earned the upset of the latest FA Cup round with a penalty shootout victory at Old Trafford last Friday, so will be looking to maintain their recent momentum on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

Having McGree available will be a relief for Wilder. The midfielder picking up Covid while away on international duty was such an unfortunate double whammy.

It’s doubtful he will be thrown straight into the starting side tomorrow evening considering his lack of training time with the side.

Boro are also in such good form that it is hard to see who he could replace in the team.

However, his chances will come soon if Wilder’s comments are anything to go by.