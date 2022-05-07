Chris Wilder confirms Middlesbrough’s stance over potential deal for midfielder

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Middlesbrough have offered Jonny Howson a new contract as they prepare for life in the Championship again next season.

The north-east outfit had the opportunity to finish in the play-offs today, but they were hammered 4-1 at Preston, even though results elsewhere meant a win wouldn’t have been enough.

So, it’s another year in the second tier for Boro, which will be Wilder’s first full campaign in charge.

And, decisions have already been made with next season in mind, as the boss confirmed to Teesside Live that he wants to keep Howson, who is out of contract this summer – and he seemed confident of doing so.

“I think Jonny Howson was one player I can rely on from a mentality point of view and today he looked at home and comfortable in the game. He was a leader today and by far our best performer.”

“We’ve not published our retained list, but I should imagine, with the impact that you’ve seen from him this season, he’s (Howson) been our best player, so I think there is a good opportunity that we might be offering him a new contract.”

The 33-year-old has been at the Riverside Stadium since arriving from Norwich City in the summer of 2017.

The verdict

This is a decision that makes plenty of sense for Boro as Howson has shown this season that he still has a lot to offer.

As Wilder says, it’s not just how he helps the team on the pitch, but he is also experienced and has the sort of mentality that can be crucial over a long, tough season.

You would expect changes to be made at Boro over the coming months but keeping Howson is a pretty easy decision and, providing he signs, he will be an important player once again next season.

