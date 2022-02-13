Chris Wilder confirms major injury setback for Middlesbrough player

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that Martin Payero is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury.

The Argentinian midfielder was stretchered off in the draw at QPR during the week in agony, so there was a worry that he would be out for a long time.

And, whilst Wilder didn’t give an exact time frame on when the 23-year-old would return, he revealed to Teesside Live that things don’t look good for the former Banfield man.

“It’s disappointing news for Martin. I don’t think that’s going to be a short-term two to four weeks for Martin. It’s going to be a little bit longer. He’s going to see a specialist.

“That’s the one downside of today. It’s been a difficult situation in the early part of his career here for him, and that’s another blow. We’ll make sure we look after him though and get him back. But when that’s going to be, I can’t give you a date.”

Payero arrived at Boro with a big reputation but he has managed just one goal and one assist in 12 games so far this season.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Payero because he has failed to establish himself as a regular under Wilder and he obviously isn’t going to be able to play his part in the run-in now.

It’s not ideal for Wilder here as even though the midfielder hasn’t started often, he has been involved and this makes the squad weaker at a critical period of the season.

But, these things happen in the game and it’s now down to the others to step up to help Boro continue their push for promotion.

