Chris Wilder comments on ‘ridiculous’ Middlesbrough player issue

Chris Wilder has labelled Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks’ disciplinary record as ‘ridiculous’ after the midfielder picked up his 15th booking this season in Friday’s draw with Bournemouth.

His 15 yellow cards means Crooks will now miss Middlesbrough next three games as they bid to get into the top six.

It means the former Rotherham midfielder will be out of the games against Huddersfield, Swansea and Cardiff meaning there’s an opportunity for others in the Boro squad.

Wilder was visibly frustrated when Crooks was booked, as he told the Gazette: “There are consequences for picking up 15 yellow cards. 15 bookings is ridiculous and he knows that.

“There is being competitive and sticking your foot in and winning challenges and headers, I want my players to tackle. But if you pick up 15 bookings then there is going to be consequences at the end of it. He misses three big games for us.”

Crooks’ absence opens the door for the likes of Riley McGree, James Lea Siliki and Martin Payero leaving Wilder content with the situation, as he added: “We’ll deal with it and get on with it. It creates an opportunity for somebody else to come into the team.”

Boro, who sit seventh in the Championship, two points off the top six, face fellow playoff chasers Huddersfield in the 12:30 kick off on Monday.

The Verdict

Wilder is right to be frustrated with Crooks.

He’s the joint top scorer this season with eight goals, and at 28 years-old, he shouldn’t be picking up that many cautions. A player of his experience should be doing better.

However, Wilder is right to brush it off. He’s got a good squad available to him and some capable players at his disposal, the headache he has is choosing one of them.

If they come in and make an impact, it would be the perfect time for themselves and Boro, and they will hope to make it hard for Crooks to get back into the side, even when he is available again.