Chris Wilder comments on Middlesbrough’s summer signing

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has told Teesside Live that he has a lot of sympathy for Martin Payero following the midfielder’s latest injury blow.

The 22-year-old has seen his first season in English football largely disrupted by injury problems following his highly anticipated move from Banfield last summer to the Riverside Stadium.

Payero recently suffered an injury to his ankle that is expected to keep him out of action for the best part of two months after he had to be stretchered off the field of play against Queens Park Rangers.

Now Wilder has spoken out on the Argentine after his latest setback, as he stated the following recently:

“It’s unfortunate and unlucky. It won’t last forever though and hopefully we can get him back with us as soon as possible.”

Payero has played 14 games for Boro across all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting a further one as he has largely struggled to adapt to the all round physicality of the Sky Bet Championship.

He is under contract with the North East outfit until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

It has been a really tough introduction for Payero to life in England and he will no doubt be looking to put this campaign behind him as soon as possible as he looks to be a success in the long term with Middlesbrough.

He hasn’t really had a sustained period of time in the starting eleven since he arrived over the summer and has arguably fallen victim to the fact that Neil Warnock has left and Wilder has come in.

However it clear that the current manager wants to give him a chance moving forwards so it is up to him to prove his worth in a red shirt.

It is easy to forget that he is still only 22, so this isn’t an easy process to go through at such an early stage of his career.