Chris Wilder clears up Neil Taylor situation at Middlesbrough as West Brom, Coventry and Bristol City circle

Middlesbrough are expected to begin contract renewal talks with Neil Taylor as he nears the end of his current deal.

Taylor has only featured two times for Chris Wilder’s side this season but has impressed in both appearances. Middlesbrough came out winners against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in his two games for the club.

However, his deal at the Riverside concludes in two weeks time and Wilder is hoping to tie down the defender with another contract with the club.

“We’re in conversation with Neil as we speak” said Wilder, via the Northern Echo.

“I think you spoke to him. The professional that he is wants to get the games out of the way. I suspect there will be no issue with that and Neil will be with us until the end of the season.

Taylor has been linked with numerous clubs in the Championship including West Brom, Coventry and Bristol City, but he’s said he isn’t thinking about that right now. Instead, he wants to focus on playing football.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 1) Lost to a Championship side in the cup? Yes No

“It’s not at the forefront of my mind at the minute. Obviously that will be discussed probably after the Christmas period,” added Taylor.

“I’m fairly relaxed on it. I enjoy playing football, I enjoy being here and that’s something to look to in the future.”

Taylor has played for Aston Villa and Swansea City in the past, and only joined the Boro this year.

Middlesbrough are seventh in the Championship table and have now won three on the bounce. Wilder’s side have a game in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town and are only one point behind the playoff places.

Their most recent win came away to Blackpool on December 29, courtesy of a late Duncan Watmore winner. Victories also came against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth on this three game winning streak.

The Verdict

Taylor’s experience offers the club a lot. He can step in when required and is a good player to have around the dressing room too.

He’s already come in twice and impressed so tying him down til at least the end of the season is the smart thing to do.

Meanwhile, Taylor can keep his options open with an apparent interest from so many teams this January.

However, a playoff fight with Middlesbrough is a pretty enticing situation to find yourself in, as a player, and staying with the club would involve much less hassle than having to move to another club again so soon.