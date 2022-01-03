Chris Wilder clears up key Middlesbrough situation following player return

Sol Brynn was recalled from his season-long loan spell at Queen of the South last week to add competition for places between the sticks at Middlesbrough.

The decision came following Dejan Stojanovic’s loan move to Ingolstadt to keep a trio of goalkeepers at the club in preparation for the second half of the season. Both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels have struggled to nail down the number one spot this season with the former currently in possession of the shirt.

Brynn will believe he has a chance of earning some first team opportunities but will have to wait his turn in the short term.

Chris Wilder explained the new dynamic between the trio of glovesmen when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “Sol comes in as number three which obviously we need behind Joe (Lumley) and Luke (Daniels). Joe is playing well at the moment. He’s not had an awful amount to do, but everything he has he’s been smart and good.

“Luke found himself a little bit unfortunate not to be playing but we made that decision a couple of weeks ago and we’re going well. We’ve been keeping clean sheets other than the other night which wasn’t really Joe’s fault. It was a mistake in front of him.”

Boro have been very impressive defensively since Wilder took to the helm and will be hoping to sustain that solidarity to keep their position in the second tier promotion race.

The race for the top six and even automatic promotion has significantly heated up in recent weeks with Boro becoming one of the form sides in the division. Lumley was an interesting summer addition having fallen out of favour at Queens Park Rangers and may struggle to keep his spot, Wilder profited from the services of Dean Henderson in his time at Sheffield United and may be looking to integrate a younger goalkeeper into the team in the longer term.

Brynn has a contract at The Riverside until the end of next season and therefore will want some assurances that he has a future at Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old was first choice at Queen of the South and so it could feel like a backwards step for him to mainly be involved in Boro’s U23 side in the second half of the campaign.