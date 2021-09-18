Chris Wilder breaks silence on Nottingham Forest speculation

Chris Wilder has admitted defeat in regards to the vacant managerial job at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds parted company with Chris Hughton this week after a run of six defeats from seven and yielding only one point so far this season.

Forest, however, look set to make a swift appointment, with the club reportedly having agreed a compensation package with Swansea for their former manager, Steve Cooper.

Chris Wilder, who has been out of work since the second half of last season after leaving Sheffield United, is keen on replacing Hughton, however.

Reports from Nottinghamshire Live cited his interest in the role earlier this week, however Wilder has now admitted defeat.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live this afternoon (13:17pm), Wilder spoke about his interest in the job, saying: “You’ve got to respect the people in charge and what direction they want to take their club in. I understand that.

“I think we all know what a fabulous club Nottingham Forest is. Whether you go there as a player as a manager, as a player, or you just go there to watch games.

“I think you’ve got to respect the history as well. I’m a historian in terms of looking at old managers. Sir Alex Ferguson is the best, and then in my era, you look back at what Mr. Clough did at Derby and then moving to Nottingham Forest.

“I would have been interested in speaking to them, but it looks like they’ve quickly made an appointment.”

The Verdict

I understand why Wilder is a popular choice among supporters, given the job he did at Sheffield United taking them from League One to the Premier League in the space of three years.

But Cooper seems like a better fit. His work with young players is impressive, having worked with the likes of Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White and Rhian Brewster at England.

It looks as if he may well be a head coach, too, which would fit into the philosophy Forest have of recruiting younger players and using a data-led approach.