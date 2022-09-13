Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Middlesbrough want to be one of the Championship’s best teams this year and want to push for another promotion back to the Premier League.

In order to get them there, they appointed Chris Wilder to be their new boss in the last campaign.

With Neil Warnock taking them into midtable, the manager decided to step away and in came Wilder to try and take them that step closer towards the top six.

He nearly achieved the feat too, only for Boro to fall away at the final hurdle and sit just outside the play-off spots.

Now, with a full season and a full summer window under his belt, the manager will want to go even better this time around and bag a promotion – or, at the very least, a place in the top six.

But how has it gone so far for the former Sheffield United boss? And what is next for the manager?

How has it gone so far?

Since taking the job at Middlesbrough, it has largely gone as you would expect for Chris Wilder. They appointed the former Blades boss to get them the results needed to bag a potential play-off berth or a promotion spot.

He didn’t achieve that feat, but the progress was there for all to see. He dragged them up the table and despite being desperate for a striker and some more goals, he still managed to get the team performing on a weekly basis and eventually, they were one of the best of the rest in the league.

However, this season hasn’t started too well for the manager this season. They’re currently in 17th and have won only two of their opening eight fixtures. Whilst things are looking up now – they’ve won against Swansea and Sunderland – they are still near the bottom of the division and will need to hope that this is a sign of better things to come for the club.

If they can start to string some wins together, then they could be there or thereabouts this campaign.

What issues does he face?

The issues the boss has right now is making sure things are clicking for Boro, having tinkered with the team over the summer.

It’s good that the manager has invested in the team and brought in the type of player that he wants but it has meant a shaky start to the season for the club. They should have been winning a few of their opening games and looking up the table but they have instead only just managed to bag some victories.

Chris Wilder won’t want his team to now drop back down to performing badly and losing games to other teams around them. If they want to be in the promotion hunt this season, then they need to be beating the better teams in the league and not even thinking about merely taking draws. Every game should need to be a win for Boro.

He needs to keep the team firing and keep them winning if they want to be near the top six in the Championship then.

What’s next?

He has a game against Cardiff to contend with next and that is followed up by a fixture against Rotherham. Both of those clubs have been tipped to be near the middle of the pack or towards the bottom come the end of the campaign and that means Boro should be eyeing six points from six here.

Both of the Bluebirds and the Millers though have had okay results so far and have picked up some big wins and no team in this division should ever be taken lightly. Boro will need to be at the top of their game then – and losses to both or no wins in either fixture could even bring some pressure to Wilder over his job at the club.