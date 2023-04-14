Middlesbrough shot-stopper Zack Steffen has admitted that his side struggled with "leadership and guidance" during the early stages of the season when Chris Wilder was in charge, speaking in an interview with ESPN.

The American is currently in a battle for a top-two spot and although the chances of automatic promotion have decreased in recent games, they would have been dreaming about just being in the promotion mix earlier in the season when they were at the bottom end of the division.

Not only was the US international candid about his omission from his national team - but he also spoke honestly about his current loan club.

The Chris Wilder reign

Replacing Neil Warnock in 2021, it seemed as though Wilder was going to be the man to guide the club back to the Premier League and he came close to doing that during his first season at the Riverside, but missed out narrowly as they finished in seventh place.

There were high points though, with victories against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup bringing a smile to many supporters' faces.

However, the start of this season couldn't have been more different, with plenty of players being brought in to compensate for the departures of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier but Wilder failing to make the most of the first-teamers at his disposal.

Winning just two of his opening 11 league games of 2022/23, the current Watford boss was dismissed during the early stages of October.

Michael Carrick's success

Appointed later on that month, Carrick was tasked with guiding Boro up the table and he was able to do that successfully, with the club now sitting in fourth position and looking set to be involved in the play-offs at the end of this term.

The former Manchester United midfielder changed the club's formation to a back four, with that and a fresh voice in the dressing room paying dividends for the Teesside outfit who have been particularly good at the Riverside, losing just one league game under their current boss.

Praising Carrick for his work, goalkeeper Steffen said: "He brings lots of calmness, positivity and belief and he trusts us as well.

"He gives us tactics, but he'll also let us go out there and won't be screaming at us from the sideline where to play the ball. He trusts us with that and gives us confidence to go out there and get the job done.

"At the beginning of the season we struggled as a team, we struggled with leadership and guidance, and now we've found that it's been easier just to play, have fun and enjoy everything."

Why have Carrick and Wilder endured contrasting levels of success at Middlesbrough this season?

There were a couple of whispers about tensions behind the scenes when Wilder was in charge, with his handling of his links to Burnley during the latter stages of 2021/22 reportedly affecting relationships between him and some figures behind the scenes.

Shortly before his dismissal, the Daily Mail had claimed that there were disagreements between him and owner Steve Gibson regarding transfers and it didn't seem as though Wilder was on the same page as some other figures at the Riverside.

In the end, that probably led to his downfall, though the departure of Tavernier was a blow.

There seemed to be a lot of changes at the Riverside last summer and that probably rocked the boat a little too much, even though the players they recruited were and are very gifted.

The reasons for Carrick's success? The 41-year-old seems to be a very calm figure and that probably takes care of half of the man management he needs to do - and he's also had a great education at former club United.

This period is perhaps the toughest of his reign so far though, with Boro experiencing a poor run of form and needing to get themselves back on track as quickly as possible.

If Steffen's comments about guidance and leadership are anything to go by, his team will be winning again sooner rather than later.