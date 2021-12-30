Chris Wilder addresses Middlesbrough fans after dramatic win over Blackpool

Middlesbrough earned their fifth victory in their last six matches at Bloomfield Road to a 2-1 scoreline on Wednesday evening.

There was late drama as Duncan Watmore cancelled out Shayne Lavery’s second half additional time equaliser to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end.

Blackpool have been by far the strongest of the newly promoted sides in the second tier this season and Chris Wilder was delighted to take three points off of such difficult opposition.

Wilder was keen to point out how crucial the support from the stands can be with the margins always so fine in the Championship. The former Sheffield United boss paid tribute to the relationship between the players and the supporters when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “That’s what we’re trying to create, a connection between the supporters and the players and when you’re not at your best we needed them tonight.

“How much of that was us, how much of that was the opposition is up for debate but they were right behind us and I’m never embarrassed to enjoy a win.”

Sometimes the bond between the players and supporters can be even stronger with those who travel to watch the team play away from home. It is clear now what part of the division Boro are going to be competing in looking ahead to the second half of the division. The continued loyal support on the road will only strengthen the club’s bid to return to the Premier League after a five season absence.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough are amongst the biggest clubs in the Championship and in that they can utilise their large fan base for the level in creating a cauldron-like atmosphere at The Riverside. They will meet their match when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on New Year’s Day, with the opportunity to start putting pressure on the teams fighting for automatic promotion directly above them.

There is nothing like a second half additional time winner for building momentum and belief, that is exactly what Duncan Watmore provided on Wednesday evening, despite the hectic schedule, Wilder will be confident of taking something from in-form Sheffield United on Saturday. Boro’s automatic promotion hopes are very much alive.