Chris Waddle reveals Fisayo Dele-Bashiru expectation amid Sheffield Wednesday contract saga

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle has said he thins Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ‘could be going’ with his contract at Hillsborough dwindling down.

The 21-year-old sees his current deal expire at the end of June 2023, as per Transfermarkt.

In October, boss Darren Moore revealed that talks were ongoing over tying the midfielder down to a new deal.

He said, via The Star: “We continue to talk,”

“We’ve made it quite clear with him and both parties are at the table in terms of wanting to get it done.

“It’s just the final bits and pieces which we understand. We had a desire with him [to get a new contract done] much earlier than this and as long as he keeps performing like that, it shows even more why we want to keep him here at the club.”

Now, though, Waddle has offered his thoughts on the situation, believing the midfielder could be off.

He does state, though, that he believes Dele-Bashiru would be best off remaining at the club and playing week in, week out.

“I think he could be going. He’s got another month (of his contract) before he can speak (to other clubs).” Waddle told YorkshireLive.

“I’ve seen some of the links with clubs in Holland for example. Ideally Wednesday would tie him down but if he wants to leave at the end of the season then that’s up to him.

“The trouble Wednesday have is that in League One you cannot throw daft wages at players. You don’t know what is going to happen.

“They have to sit down and see what they can afford and if he doesn’t accept it then he’ll have to leave. You have to sometimes accept things.

“Unfortunately some people think the grass is always greener on the other side. It might be but then again he might go to Holland and sit on the bench and wish he had stayed at Wednesday.

“He’d be better off playing every week, getting the consistency and then he will get the big boys being linked. Obviously something has broken down in the talks which is a shame.”

The Verdict

I’d perhaps echo Chris Waddle’s sentiments with regards to regular game time and remaining at Sheffield Wednesday.

Waddle correctly points out the difficult situation the club are in in League One, though.

Although the season is going well, there’s no guarantee of promotion, so they can not go and offer Championship wages yet, for example.

Whereas at the same time, Dele-Bashiru may not see it in his interests to sign a contract on League One wages if he believes he is worth more than that.

It’s a tough situation for all involved, but with talks ongoing, it is perhaps the case that all are seeking a resolution to the matter ahead of the January window.