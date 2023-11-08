Highlights Norwich City's recent poor form and fan frustration have increased the pressure on manager David Wagner, with a growing number of supporters calling for his departure.

While Wagner's future beyond the upcoming weekend trip to Cardiff is uncertain, it is not solely his fault that Norwich is struggling. Former player Chris Sutton has pointed out that some players are not putting in enough effort and should take more responsibility.

Norwich's board and sporting director have faced criticism, but they have built a decent squad with experienced players at this level. However, the players themselves need to step up and show more commitment and effort to turn the team's fortunes around.

Norwich City’s worrying form continued on Sunday as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Blackburn Rovers to increase the pressure on David Wagner.

Once again, the loss was greeted by fan frustration, as they made their feelings clear at the full-time whistle, and there is a growing number who want the manager to leave.

David Wagner faces uncertain Norwich future

It has been confirmed that Wagner will remain in charge for the weekend trip to Cardiff, but his future beyond that is by no means certain at all.

News that sporting director Ben Knapper will now start his role early doesn’t bode well for the ex-Huddersfield chief, and it would be no surprise if a managerial change is made over the upcoming international break.

However, whilst the spotlight is on Wagner, he can’t take all the blame for Norwich’s problems right now, with former player Chris Sutton summing it up well on social media as he stated the squad should take more responsibility.

“I think David Wagner is a decent man who has been let down badly by some players who quite frankly couldn’t be bothered to run around, but he can’t survive this. There’s nothing worse than your own support mocking your team and that’s what it’s come to. Change required.”

As the pundit says, this is a Norwich group that does have a lot of quality - on paper at least.

The board at Carrow Road do get criticism, along with outgoing sporting director Stuart Webber, and even though a lot of it is fair, the reality is that they have built a decent squad for this level.

They have a lot of experience, from Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy in defence, to Kenny McLean in midfield, and Ashley Barnes up top.

Of course, the latter is injured, but there’s a lot of know-how and experience in the squad.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

There’s a nice blend of young talent as well, with Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe two standout players who have the potential to be up there with the best in the league in their respective positions.

Some will feel this reinforces the need for Wagner to go. There’s no doubt he is underachieving, and he can have few complaints if he does depart.

But, the reality is that the players should take more responsibility, and, worryingly, as Sutton says, there are genuine questions about their effort and commitment.

They were comprehensively outplayed by Blackburn until the red card, but by then they had conceded three goals and the game was effectively over.

You can also look back to the Leeds game. That was proof they can mix it with the best teams in the Championship, as they led 2-0 at half-time. Yet, they still managed to lose the game.

Tactics are important, but sometimes you rely on a strong mentality and a will to win to get over the line, and Norwich aren’t showing enough of that. When that’s the case, no matter who is in the dugout, you won’t get points in this league.

It seems a matter of time before Wagner leaves Norwich, but sacking the manager is unlikely to solve all their problems, with the players needing to do much more to get the club out of this mess.