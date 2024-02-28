Highlights Sargent's impressive 10 goals in 14 games puts him in the spotlight for a potential summer move.

Former Norwich forward Chris Sutton praises Sargent's rise in performance, highlighting the need for consistency.

Norwich, currently 7th in the Championship, leans on Sargent's form to boost their play-off and promotion ambitions.

Chris Sutton has given his verdict on Josh Sargent’s Norwich City future ahead of the summer window.

The US international has enjoyed a positive campaign with the Canaries, despite injury issues keeping him out of the side for multiple months.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals from 14 appearances in the Championship so far this season (all stats from Fbref), with the club fighting for a place back in the Premier League.

When available, he has been chosen as the starting forward in David Wagner’s side and he has impressed many with his level of performance.

He is three goals away from making this his most prolific league season with the Norfolk outfit, despite only playing 14 times due to injuries.

Sargent was linked with a move to Leeds United last summer and it would be no surprise to see other clubs interested in the next window.

Chris Sutton: Josh Sargent must show consistency for summer suitors to make a move

Sutton, a prolific former Norwich forward in his own right, has praised the rise in performance from Sargent this year, claiming there are no longer any question marks over his ability.

He believes that the striker should be high on confidence due to how important he has become in Wagner’s team.

“I don't think the jury is out on him anymore - but he does need to get into a rhythm and show some consistency,” wrote Sutton, via Pink Un.

“That is the next aim for him to propel his career even further.

“When he was out of Norwich's team, it was obvious how much he was missed.

“Sargent will have been boosted even by that.

“Scoring goals is about confidence, and he is oozing it at the moment.

“Given how he started his career at Norwich, he looks a player transformed.

“After a tough season in the Premier League, he was probably wondering whether he actually had a future at the club.

“Now the position has shifted where Norwich will be worrying about keeping him heading into the summer.”

Sutton has admitted there will surely be transfer interest in him this summer but suggested that the fee the Canaries are likely to demand means interested clubs will want to wait to see Sargent impress over a consistent period before making a move for him.

“To play as a central striker successfully, you need to have a rounded set of attributes,” he added.

“Sargent is good in the air, good with his back to goal, and his link-up is okay.

“The thing that has surprised me is how much he's developed with his movement in behind.

“That is a part of his game that has improved drastically - perhaps that period behind Pukki helped him learn that side of the game.

“Not every striker has every single attribute, but he's pretty well-rounded in all departments.

“With his profile and age, I'm sure there will be people watching him closely and with real interest.

“But he needs to discover a consistency.

“He has missed a fair chunk of the campaign, and any potential suitors will want to see him do it over a more sustained period of time, especially given the money they'd likely have to pay to sign him.”

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently sitting seventh in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Wagner’s side is unbeaten in its last five games, which has helped the team close the gap to the top six.

Next up is a clash against promotion rivals Sunderland at Carrow Road on 2 March.

Josh Sargent vital to Norwich play-off and promotion hopes

While Norwich do sit seventh in the table at the moment, it has not been an easy campaign for the club.

Wagner’s position has been under threat, and there has been some upheaval behind the scenes.

However, despite the injury issues, Sargent’s rise in form has been a real bright spark for the team this season.

If he can stay fit in the run-in, then that will significantly boost the club’s chances of earning a top six finish this year, such is his importance to the side now.

He looks set to be vital - particularly with Jon Rowe currently sidelined due to injury.