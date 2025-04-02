Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has urged Josh Sargent to seal a big-money move away from Carrow Road this summer amid ever-intensifying transfer speculation.

Sargent has been a consistent star in the Championship over the last three seasons, having first joined the Canaries for a reported £8 million fee from Werder Bremen back in 2021 while they were in the Premier League.

The United States international has only made 25 Championship appearances this season through injury, but has established himself as arguably the division's finest frontman and has enjoyed excellent form when fully fit.

Sargent took his tally to 13 goals for the season by scoring a 92nd-minute winner in Norwich's 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on the weekend, while he has also added five assists in what has been his joint-most productive campaign in a Canaries shirt.

Josh Sargent's Norwich City stats by season via FotMob, as of April 2 Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 29 4 3 2022/23 Championship 41 13 2 2023/24 Championship 30 16 2 2024/25 Championship 26 13 5

Naturally, the 25-year-old has been the subject of speculation in recent times. Reports have linked the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to his signature, while a number of undisclosed Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are also said to hold an interest.

Sargent, who is reportedly valued at between €15-20 million (£12.6-£16.8 million) by Norwich, recently stopped short of playing down a potential departure from Carrow Road this summer, and with Johannes Hoff Thorup's side set to miss out on a play-off finish come next month, there is a growing sense of inevitability among supporters that this season will be his last at the club.

Chris Sutton urges Josh Sargent to leave Norwich City this summer for a mid-table Premier League side

Sutton, who scored 35 times for Norwich between 1991 and 1994 before leaving for Blackburn Rovers, has encouraged Sargent to consider his career ambitions and secure a move away from Norfolk this summer.

In Sutton's view, the forward could be well-served by joining a mid-table Premier League side first. That could make him a shrewd fit for David Moyes' Everton, who are 15th with just nine games to spare, while Leeds will also harbour ambitions of establishing themselves back in the top-flight if they gain promotion amid a recent topple.

Sutton wrote in his column for The Pink Un: "Josh Sargent is the best striker in the Championship - now it's time for him to try and challenge himself at a higher level than Norwich City.

"That won't be a popular statement amongst the fanbase, and there will undoubtedly and understandably be a desire to keep hold of Sargent, but he has outgrown them, and it's time for him to take the next step in his career.

"Increasingly, it feels less like if Sargent goes - but when, where, and for how much? He has three years left on his contract, and Norwich will be in a strong position to receive a sizeable fee for his services.