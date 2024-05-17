Highlights Norwich City crumbled under Leeds' pressure in the play-off semi-final.

Former player Chris Sutton called for a change in Norwich's identity and questioned their performance.

Norwich City sacked David Wagner following the humiliating defeat and will seek a new manager.

Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton, who played for Norwich City from 1991-1994, was heavily critical of the Canaries after they lost Thursday night's play-off semi-final 4-0 to a rampant Leeds United.

The Yorkshire outfit took the lead after just seven minutes when a clever free-kick by Ilia Gruev deceived Angus Gunn and crept in at the near post. Gruev, who had never scored for the Whites before, stood over the dead ball in a crossing position, but instead opted to shoot, catching his opponents off guard.

The Canaries seemingly had no answer to the intensity that Daniel Farke's side were playing at, and the Whites swiftly doubled their lead on the 20-minute mark when Willy Gnonto expertly directed the ball to Joel Piroe, who could not miss his header from close range.

The Norfolk outifit then had their only big chance to get themselves back into the game, but the usually clinical Josh Sargent was unable to fire past Illan Meslier, who made himself big in a one-on-one situation.

And before halftime, the game was up as Georginio Rutter fired home the Whites' third goal of the game via the crossbar, while a fourth goal, scored from close-range by Crysencio Summerville midway through the second half, rubbed salt into the Canaries' wounds.

Chris Sutton slams Canaries following big defeat

Speaking live on Sky Sports on Thursday night, Sutton slammed his former club and surprisingly claimed that he was happy they weren't going up.

He said: "I love Norwich, but I'm glad this Norwich team aren't getting promoted.

"A lot of people may find that a strange thing to say.

"The last two years in the Premier League, they have been miles off it, this is worse.

"I think David Wagner is a thoroughly decent bloke, I do, but I think Norwich need a change, and they need a change of identity.

"I think Norwich should be playing possession-orientated football in the Championship.

"They've gone away from their identity, I think they've played counter-attack this season, they've had a dreadful start to the season, and then he turned it round.

"But they were humiliated this evening (Thursday), he's had a go.

"I think that there's a certain expectation at Norwich City, and I think that they should be doing better than they are."

Canaries performance cost Wagner his job

After the Canaries held the Whites to a 0-0 draw on home soil last Sunday, the Carrow Road faithful, who travelled to Elland Road on Thursday, may have been hopeful that their side could produce a positive performance in Yorkshire.

But Norwich did not turn up for the big occasion and were deservedly hammered by a totally dominant Leeds side, who put the Canaries' poor performance to the sword.

This emphatic defeat led to the decision to sack Wagner and the club will now be on the hunt for a manager they hope can lead them to a more successful 2024/25 season.

Thursday night's statistics, according to FotMob, make a grim reading for Norwich supporters, as their side mustered just four shots all night, and their only shot on target was Sargent's effort which was convincingly thwarted by Meslier.

Leeds United vs Norwich City statistics (All stats from FotMob) Stat Leeds United Norwich City Goals 4 0 Total shots 18 4 Shots on target 11 1 Expected goals (xG) 2.74 0.57 Possession (%) 58% 42% Accurate passes 479 323 Duels won 49 44 Successful dribbles 13 5 Corners 8 2

Meanwhile, the Whites were in the mood for destruction and had 18 shots, of which an impressive 11 were on target, while Farke's side also dominated possession with 58%.

Canaries supporters will hope that if their side are able to land a 2024/25 play-off spot, they will be able to put on a much better showing than their Elland Road drubbing.