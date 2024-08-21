Former Norwich City striker and pundit Chris Sutton believes winger Jon Rowe was wrong to refuse to play for the club against Oxford United on the opening day of the season.

Rowe enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign at Carrow Road last season, and he played a crucial role as the Canaries reached the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Leeds United in the semi-finals.

Jon Rowe's stats for Norwich City last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 38 Goals 13 Assists 4

The 21-year-old has been the subject of significant transfer interest this summer, and amid increasing speculation about his future, he refused to play in the 2-0 defeat at Oxford earlier this month, telling head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup that he was not in the right frame of mind to feature on the morning of the game.

Leeds and Rennes were both said to be keen on Rowe, but Marseille have reportedly agreed a £14 million fee for the winger, with a further £3 million in bonuses, and he is set to fly out to France for a medical.

Rowe will become the latest high-profile departure at Carrow Road this summer, following the likes of Ben Gibson, Danny Batth, Sam McCallum, Dimitris Giannoulis, Gabriel Sara, Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah out of the exit door.

Chris Sutton criticises Jon Rowe's Norwich City decision

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Instant Withdrawal Casino, Sutton said that Rowe may live to regret his decision not to feature for Norwich on the opening weekend.

"I think that was a poor decision," Sutton said.

"If you were one of his team-mates, you'd really feel let down.

"This was on the morning of a game by all accounts, he said to the manager he wasn't in the right frame of mind.

"We saw the Blackburn game the night before with Sammie Szmodics coming off the bench and transforming the game.

"He was linked with a move to Ipswich, and that move has now gotten over the line.

"I think players can do both, how can he not be in the right frame of mind?

"I don't think he's done himself any favours, he was so popular among Norwich fans and they had a song about him last season.

"He was a player who has been at Norwich since he was young and he had declared his undying love for the club, and he's shot himself in the foot really.

"That's a bad mistake from his perspective.

"I don't know who's advising him, he could have still moved to Marseille, but he could have helped Norwich try to get off to a good start against a promoted side in Oxford.

"I think it's a decision that, in the years to come, I think he will really regret and look back and think he should have helped his team-mates in that situation.

"I know he's linked with Leeds, but if Marseille aren't prepared to pay the money, then he's in a bit of a pickle.

"He should have just got on with it and helped Norwich get a result if that would have been possible.

"I made some terrible decisions in my career, but you can't say you're not in the right frame of mind."

Norwich City will be relieved that Jon Rowe saga is coming to an end

Sutton is right that Rowe should not have refused to play for Norwich against Oxford, but it was clear that the winger wanted to leave Carrow Road.

Given his outstanding form last season, the Canaries will have been reluctant to lose Rowe, and there is no doubt his departure is a big blow, but they may be relieved that his move to Marseille is almost complete after a lengthy saga.

It has been a turbulent summer for Norwich, and their squad could be depleted further after Abu Kamara handed in a transfer request, while last season's top scorer, Josh Sargent, is reportedly attracting interest from Bournemouth, St Louis City and FC Cincinnati.

With the Canaries still searching for their first league win of the season, it seems the transfer speculation is having a detrimental impact, and Thorup will be desperately hoping he can at least keep hold of some of his stars.