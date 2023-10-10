Highlights John Eustace has been let go as Birmingham City's head coach despite the team's recent success on the field, leaving fans wondering why.

There are rumors that Wayne Rooney could be the next manager, with reports suggesting he is the front-runner for the job.

The decision to potentially hire Rooney has sparked controversy, with some questioning why the club would replace a successful coach with a relatively inexperienced one.

It has been a hectic past few days surrounding Birmingham City as despite the club's upturn in fortunes on the pitch, it wasn't enough for John Eustace to remain in the St Andrew's hotseat.

In September, Birmingham had failed to record a victory but still remained within touching distance of the early pace-setters and returned to the top six themselves after comprehensive home victories against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Speculation had been rife regarding Eustace's immediate future from the beginning of September as the Solihull-born Blues boss was linked with taking over the reins at Glasgow Rangers as Michael Beale faced the sack after the Ibrox outfit's extremely underwhelming start to the season.

This led to initial links of Wayne Rooney being named as the man who would follow on from Eustace in the Second City, and those rumours initially returned ahead of Blues' 3-1 victory in the West Midlands derby over the Baggies, before only intensifying after confirmation of Eustace's departure on Monday morning despite the club sat in sixth place.

What did Birmingham City say regarding the managerial change?

The club statement released did state the board's reasonings for parting company with Eustace.

"It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club."

"A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace."

Will Wayne Rooney join Birmingham City?

Following on from the club statement, The Athletic were one of a number of publications stating that the 37-year-old was Blues' leading candidate to take the reins.

Many people could also view his interview after agreeing to part ways with D.C United after failing to reach the MLS post-season play-offs as a hint into this situation, as Rooney stated that he would be heading back to England in the coming days.

This issue has been discussed on Ian Ladyman and Chris Sutton's latest edition of the 'It's All Kicking Off Podcast', where they were joined by the Daily Mail's Midlands football writer Tom Collomosse.

In the episode, Collomosse stated that Tom Wagner and the new Board of Directors in B9 have had interest in Rooney for the last month or so.

“What’s certain is that there’s been interest In Wayne Rooney from Birmingham City dating back to September.

"Maybe John Eustace isn’t a big enough name for the big brand the new owners want to make Birmingham – Tom Brady now part of the ownership group, so they want a global appeal." Collomosse continued.

He then added that whilst at Derby, where Rooney oversaw 85 games and just 24 victories, most of the coaching was done by Liam Rosenior, the now Hull boss.

"It's important to note most coaching was done by Rosenor and that Rooney was more of a managerial figure, like Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

"I don’t see the logic. You’re creating a problem to fix it with no problem existing." He added.

What has Chris Sutton said about these rumours?

Sutton, who played eleven times for Blues between January and May 2006 described Rooney as a "Rookie" manager when responding to the aforementioned discussion, and that Knighthead have put immense pressure on their shoulders.

"On the face of it, it does seem like madness to sack John Eustace when the club are doing well." Sutton began

"It puts so much pressure on the owners, why would you get rid of somebody successful. With all due respect to Wayne Rooney, great playing career but it's not as if he's a world beating manager. He's still a rookie in managerial terms."

What next for Birmingham City?

If Rooney is to take charge, his first game will be against his former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick, as Blues travel to the Riverside on October 21st to face a Middlesbrough side who are bang in form with five straight wins in all competitions.