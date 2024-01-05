Highlights Newcastle cannot afford to rotate their side and must go for a full-strength lineup to secure a win against Sunderland in the FA Cup derby clash.

The intense rivalry between these two teams means that Newcastle must win this match, as they have lost in round three to League One sides in the past two seasons.

Despite their recent bad run, Newcastle should stick with Eddie Howe as manager, as most of their support is still behind him.

Chris Sutton has provided a scoreline prediction for Sunderland’s big FA Cup clash with Newcastle United this weekend.

The bitter rivalry is renewed for the first time since 2016 when the Magpies visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The previous meeting between the two sides was a 1-1 draw in a Premier League clash, so both sets of supporters will be keen to see their side get one over their rivals.

Victory will also mean progression to the fourth round of the cup competition, which these teams have only managed one time each since 2018.

This will be both Eddie Howe and Michael Beale’s first Tyne-Wear derby as manager of their respective sides.

Sutton: “Newcastle need this even more”

Sutton has warned Howe that he cannot afford to rotate his Newcastle side and potentially jeopardise their result this weekend due to the rivalry against Sunderland.

While the former striker has highlighted their previous struggles in the competition, he has predicted a 3-0 win for the top flight team against the Black Cats.

“Mick Beale has just gone in at Sunderland after Tony Mowbray was harshly sacked as manager and this would be a massive win for him, but Newcastle need this even more,” wrote Sutton, via the BBC.

“In fact, it feels like this is one they have to win, because their rivalry is that intense.

“Newcastle have lost in round three to League One sides in each of the past two seasons, and Eddie Howe loves to make lots of changes for these ties - but he cannot do that this time, in the position they are in, so I think they go full strength, and go through.

“But, even if they lose, I am not buying into any suggestion that the Magpies need to change their manager.

“We know they are on a bad run, but I think they should stick with Eddie Howe and most of their support is still with him.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s round of FA Cup action.

Beale is barely a month in charge at the Stadium of Light, having replaced Tony Mowbray midway through December.

The Wearside outfit has won two, drawn one and lost one of his opening four games at the helm.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League table after suffering three successive defeats in the lead up to this big derby clash.

Pressure is all on Newcastle

Howe’s record in this competition is quite abysmal, as he often heavily rotates his side and focuses on the league.

However, he cannot afford defeat this weekend given the nature of their opposition.

Sunderland are Newcastle’s biggest rivals, and losing to the Black Cats given the gap between the two clubs would be an embarrassment.

On the other hand, Beale’s side have little to lose, which makes them even more dangerous opponents and sets this tie up nicely to be a great occasion.