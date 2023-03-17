Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers will both be determined to book a trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend when they face each other in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Blades set up a showdown with their Championship rivals by eliminating Tottenham Hotspur from this competition earlier this month.

Iliman Ndiaye's superb solo effort in the second-half of this fixture turned out to be the winning goal for United at Bramall Lane.

Set to play in front of their supporters again on Sunday, the Blades will be hoping to use the confidence gained from their recent triumph over Sunderland to their advantage.

United extended their advantage over Middlesbrough in the Championship standings to six points on Wednesday by sealing a 2-1 victory on their travels.

As for Blackburn, they also caused a shock in the previous round as they produced an incredibly impressive performance in their meeting with Leicester City.

Goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics sealed a 2-1 victory for Rovers at the King Power Stadium.

Rovers will feel as if they have the edge over the Blades heading into this fixture as they recently defeated Paul Heckingbottom's side in the second-tier.

Ahead of this fixture, Chris Sutton has revealed that he believes that Sheffield United will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Sutton said: "I read a really good interview with Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson this week, where he was talking about getting his players to do their own analysis in front of the team after games.

"He has done an unbelievable job at Ewood Park, and they are looking good for a place in the Championship play-offs.

"Rovers beat Sheffield United at the start of March, just after they went to Leicester and knocked them out of the FA Cup.

"The Blades are chasing automatic promotion under Paul Heckingbottom and are clearly a very good team too.

"They won at Sunderland on Wednesday and also knocked a Premier League team, Tottenham, out in the last round - but they have been a little inconsistent recently.

"It is going to be close, but I am going to back my old club to edge it - and finally make it to the new Wembley for the first time."

The Verdict

United's supporters will be hoping that Sutton's prediction turns out to be wide of the mark as Sunday represents a great opportunity to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 2014.

In order for the Blades to have the best chance of securing a victory over Blackburn, they will need Ndiaye to be firing on all cylinders once again.

The Senegal international has managed to provide an impressive total of 20 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season and will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Rovers.

Blackburn meanwhile are expected to turn to Ben Brereton Diaz for inspiration in this fixture.

The 23-year-old scored his 13th goal of the season in the club's 2-1 win over Reading in midweek and has featured on three occasions in the FA Cup during the current term.