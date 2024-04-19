Highlights Coventry City are unlikely to secure a top-six finish this season but have nothing to lose against Manchester United on Sunday.

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a shock 2-1 victory for Coventry over United.

Mark Robins' side can focus on potential FA Cup glory with a full-throttle approach against a vulnerable United team.

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Coventry City could secure a shock 2-1 victory against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, making his prediction for the BBC.

The Sky Blues haven't been in the greatest form recently, losing three of their last four league games.

This is a massive blow to Mark Robins' side in their quest to secure a place in the Premier League, having competed in the play-off final against Luton Town at the end of last term.

They are back at Wembley again this term, but it's looking less and less likely that the Sky Blues will secure a top-six finish, which is a major shame considering they would have hoped to progress, though their likely finish outside of the play-offs is understandable considering they sold Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer last summer.

Championship Table (As it stands April 17th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 43 24 72 6 Norwich City 43 16 71 7 Hull City 42 8 65 8 Coventry City 42 14 63

United, meanwhile, are nowhere near the title race this term and are continuing to disappoint under Erik ten Hag, who has come under a lot of pressure in recent times.

With Jim Ratcliffe now at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will be replaced this summer, and it's also unclear which players will still be with the Red Devils at the start of next term.

With all of this off-field speculation in mind, it's no surprise that United have failed to perform, although they are the clear favourites to advance to the FA Cup final when they face the Sky Blues on Sunday.

Chris Sutton predicts Coventry City v Manchester United clash

It would be easy for pundits to predict a comfortable United win - but Sutton has gone against the grain.

Predicting a 2-1 Coventry victory, he wrote: "Some United fans get very angry on social media whenever I predict they will lose, like last week when I thought Bournemouth would beat them.

"But, while I did not get the result right on that occasion, another weak United performance in their 2-2 draw validated everything I said about them.

Related Amad Diallo makes Coventry City claim ahead of Man Utd clash Diallo has hailed the Sky Blues and their team ahead of Sunday's meeting at Wembley.

"United should be beating Coventry comfortably but they have lacked consistency all season and I don't have faith in them to suddenly find it now.

"So, let me dream a little here. I've got great memories of the 1987 final, when Keith Houchen's diving header helped Coventry upset Tottenham and lift the FA Cup, and what a day it would be for them if they win."

Coventry City have nothing to lose against Manchester United

Coventry are all but out of the play-off race now.

With this in mind, they can devote their energy to the FA Cup and go full throttle without worrying about future games.

United are a vulnerable side who can be beaten - and that's why you can't really blame Sutton for predicting an upset.

With the calibre of players they have, including Callum O'Hare, Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, they can cause the Red Devils plenty of problems.

And they should have nothing to fear heading into this weekend's clash in the capital.